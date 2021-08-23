Health department reports 1,685 new cases; more than 1,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,685 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 10.8% with a rate of 18.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 15,440 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,072,107 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,053,439 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 62 in Orange, 19 in Yellow and 11 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 825,549 total positive cases and 13,828 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 435 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,857 total COVID-19 patients: 1,550 confirmed and 307 under investigation.

ISDH says 26.7% of ICU beds and 73.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.