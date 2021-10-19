Health department reports 1,593 new COVID-19 cases, 61 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,593 positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 61 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.8% with a rate of 17.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths processed within the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The County Metric map shows 69 in Orange, 15 in Yellow and 8 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,001,697 total positive cases and 15,832 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 538 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,551 total COVID-19 patients: 1,354 confirmed and 197 under investigation.

The department says 28.4% of ICU beds and 69.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.