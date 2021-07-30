Health department reports 1,461 new cases, 6 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,461 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with six additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6.8% with a rate of 14% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for more than 94% of samples tested.

This marks the fourth day in a row that the state has reported more than 1,000 cases in its daily update. The last time ISDH reported more than 1,000 cases in a day was in May.

The agency said 4,690 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 2,930,035 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,944,510 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 30 in Blue, 47 in Yellow, 15 in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Map courtesy of ISDH

July 21 (left) and July 28 (right)

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 771,299 total positive cases and 13,576 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 429 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 755 total COVID-19 patients: 580 confirmed and 175 under investigation.

ISDH says 29% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.