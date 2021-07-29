Health department reports 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,284 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with six additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s latest coronavirus update shows the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6.7% with a rate of 13.9% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for nearly 92% of samples tested.

This marks the third day in a row that the state has reported more than 1,000 cases in its daily update. The last time ISDH reported more than 1,000 cases in a day was in May.

The agency said 5,479 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 2,923,037 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,939,841 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 30 in Blue, 47 in Yellow, 15 in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Map courtesy of ISDH

July 21 (left) and July 28 (right)

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 769,875 total positive cases and 13,570 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 429 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 795 total COVID-19 patients: 573 confirmed and 222 under investigation.

ISDH says 28.2% of ICU beds and 78.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.