Health department reports 1,276 new COVID-19 cases as Indiana’s positivity rate creeps upward

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,276 new positive coronavirus cases in its latest update as the state’s positivity rate continues to climb.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.8% with a rate of 17.2% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97.5% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Tracking the state map from October 7, 2020, through November 10, 2021

The County Metric map shows 44 in Orange, 44 in Yellow, three in Red (Newton, LaGrange and DeKalb) and one in Blue (Washington). The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,055,571 total positive cases and 16,535 total deaths. There are also 570 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,376 total COVID-19 patients: 1,217 confirmed and 159 under investigation.

The department says 29.2% of ICU beds and 75.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers age 5 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.