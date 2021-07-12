Health department reports 12,000+ more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 157 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 12,238 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,841,438 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,870,442 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 157 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with no additional COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data shows the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 3.7% with a rate of 7.5% positive for unique individuals.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 74 in Blue, 17 in Yellow, one in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Left: The June 30 map; Right: The July 7 map

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 757,904 total positive cases and 13,496 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 427 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 399 total COVID-19 patients: 231 confirmed and 168 under investigation.

ISDH says 38.4% of ICU beds and 81.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.