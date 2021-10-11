Health department reports 1,114 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,114 positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with one additional COVID-19 death.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.3% with a rate of 17.7% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.3% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths processed within the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 9,560 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,284,331 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,313,593 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Image via Department of Health

State’s COVID-19 map from Oct. 7, 2020, through Oct. 6, 2021

The County Metric map shows 76 in Orange, 8 in Yellow and 8 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 987,164 total positive cases and 15,542 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 520 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,746 total COVID-19 patients: 1,511 confirmed and 235 under investigation.

ISDH says 24.2% of ICU beds and 69.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.