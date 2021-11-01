Health department reports 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,054 new positive coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 7.4% with a rate of 14.9% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths processed within the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

How the map has changed from Oct. 7, 2020, through Oct. 27 2021

The County Metric map shows 48 in Orange, 42 in Yellow and one in Red (Blackford). One county (Monroe) was in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,022,609 total positive cases and 16,184 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 553 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,297 total COVID-19 patients: 1,128 confirmed and 169 under investigation.

The department says 27.2% of ICU beds and 71.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.