Health department map shows 91 Indiana counties in higher spread categories for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-one of Indiana’s 92 counties are in the higher-risk categories for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

A look at the ISDH’s coronavirus map shows 91 counties are in the orange or red categories. Only one county–Putnam–was in the yellow category denoting moderate community spread.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

Last week, 87 of the state’s 92 counties were in the higher spread categories. Five still remained in the moderate risk category at that time.

But rising cases and hospitalizations have changed the map dramatically within a week. While 9 counties were in the red category last week, 21 counties are red this week:

Allen

Brown

Clay

Decatur

Dearborn

DeKalb

Elkhart

Franklin

LaGrange

Lake

Porter

Newton

Perry

Ripley

Spencer

Steuben

Sullivan

Warren

Wells

White

Whitley

The state uses two criteria to update the map every week: Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents and the 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Perhaps more alarming, if the state used only the Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents metric, every county would be in red:

Here are the classifications:

Blue (minimal community spread)

Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions

Yellow (moderate community spread)

Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events

Work with local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread

Orange (moderate to high community spread)

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students

No assemblies or large group activities

Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities

Red (high community spread)

Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high school students consider virtual learning

No assemblies or large group activities

Extracurricular activities canceled

Discourage social events

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.