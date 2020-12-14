Health department investigates possible COVID-19 violations after shooting outside downtown Indy bar

INDIANAPOLIS — After a violent weekend that included at least a dozen people shot in different parts of Indianapolis, the Marion County Public Health Department is looking into possible health order violations after a double shooting in the downtown area.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of South Meridian Street, which is a popular place for bar hoppers. Responding officers found two people shot, one person of which was listed in serious condition. The other was listed in good condition.

“Incident occurred around 2:00,” said IMPD Capt. Lawrence Wheeler. “A crowd was leaving the bars, and the shots occurred. We’re still investigating exactly what happened. We’re not getting too much information yet.”

According to current COVID-19 restrictions, Marion County bars are supposed to close at midnight. A downtown bar letting a crowd out at 2 a.m. could potentially amount to a public health order violation.

“We are aware of the incident, and MCPHD is in the process of checking to see if there was a violation of the public health order related to this,” said Curt Brantingham, a spokesperson for the Marion County Public Health Department. “The health department is doing its best to ensure compliance of the public health order with the resources and tools available.

“We are taking the necessary action whenever possible.”

An IMPD incident report lists the shooting location as 231 S. Meridian Street. However, police have not clarified which business the group left before the shooting occurred.

“If anybody can help us out, there was a large crowd,” Wheeler said. “If they can come forward and tell us who did the shooting or why it occurred, we would appreciate it.”