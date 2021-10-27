Health department, IMS extend COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics through Nov. 20

INDIANAPOLIS – COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics will stick around for a bit longer at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indiana Department of Health extended its partnership with IMS through Nov. 20 for booster shots and the expected approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

The clinics are being held in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St. across from Gate 2. Both the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version. The current clinic is open for vaccinations and testing from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Starting Nov. 2, those hours will change from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Since late September, nearly 5,800 doses of the COVID-19 have been administered at the site, in addition to 5,300 COVID-19 tests and 1,500 flu shots.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to Hoosiers 12 and up, with booster doses approved for those 18 and up who meet certain eligibility criteria. The FDA is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 as soon as next week.

To pre-register for vaccinations at IMS, visit ourshot.in.gov and search by zip code 46222. To pre-register for testing, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the testing link at the top of the page.

The state’s online system has not yet been updated to pre-register for a Johnson & Johnson booster shot. In order to make an appointment for the J&J booster shot, you can call 211 or simply walk into the IMS clinic or any other site that provides the single-dose vaccine, the health department said.

No appointments are necessary at the IMS site for flu shots, which will be available to all visitors regardless of insurance status. However, all applicable insurance coverage will be billed for seasonal influenza vaccine.