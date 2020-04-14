Health department: 37 new COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 8,527 total confirmed cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths since Monday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 387 deaths.

The agency reported an additional 313 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 8,527.

Marion County has a total of 3,063 cases, the most in the state.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 50. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Boone (21), Clark (14), Decatur (24), Elkhart (14), Hendricks (19), Lake (30) and St. Joseph (42).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments, the health department said.

The new numbers show 46,017 people have been tested statewide. The state has not provided information on recoveries.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.