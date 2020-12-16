Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Let us ask the experts for you

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are rolling out around the country as Hoosiers hope for an end to a pandemic that has turned life upside down.
Front-line healthcare workers and long-term care residents will receive the vaccine first. More Hoosiers will receive the vaccine in the months to come.
There are several versions of the vaccine, with the Pfizer-BioNTech version being the first approved in the U.S. Vaccines developed by other companies will be available soon.
With these new developments, we’re certain our viewers have questions about the vaccine–and we’re consulting the experts to answer them.