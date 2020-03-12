Hancock County jail staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind.-- The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says a jail staff member has a confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19.

The staff member is currently at home in self-quarantine.

Officials say the staff member was at work on Sunday, March 8 for a short period of time. During that shift, the staff member was notified by an acquaintance that the acquaintance tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The staff member immediately reported the development and went home with a mild cough.

On March 11, the staff member was notified of the positive COVID-19 test.

Two other staff members who were in direct contact with the infected staff member on March 8 are now at home in self-quarantine as a precaution. At this time they are not showing symptoms.

"The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is working closely with the Health Department, public health officials, agency heads, and the judicial system to take appropriate action. Precautionary steps have been taken to limit inmate movement to-and-from court, limit visitors to the jail, and temporarily suspending in-jail programs hosted by outside counselors," the sheriff's department said in a release. "The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department will continue to monitor the situation and take all necessary steps to protect the staff, inmates, and the citizens of Hancock County."