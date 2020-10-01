Hamilton County bumping up safety measures before early voting starts next week

INDIANAPOLIS — Next Tuesday Hoosiers will be able vote for president when early voting kicks off.

Polling locations are already gearing up to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hamilton County is learning from their experience during the primaries. The election board says they now have enough masks and gloves for both poll workers and voters. While masks can’t be forced upon voters, the election board is encouraging it to keep people safe. All their poll pads and machines will be routinely sanitized with a special cleaning solution.

“They will be wiping those down as much as they can,” said Beth Sheller, election administrator for Hamilton County. “If we have voters in line, not saying they are going to wipe them down every single time, but they are going to keep it as sanitary as possible.”

Sheller is still expecting polling locations to be busy, despite seeing a record number of mail-in ballots.

“We have done well over 38,000,” said Sheller. “We have about 10,000 back in, and we have three mores weeks of it.”

If you are voting early in Hamilton County, the election board suggests doing so at the Fairgrounds as there is more parking, workers and social distancing available.