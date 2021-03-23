Group calls on Indiana lawmakers for more help recovering from pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS– An event at the Indiana state capitol today included a vigil and memorial for lives lost, as well as a call to action for state government as Hoosiers continue recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

“Hoosier Action” organized an interfaith vigil in the statehouse rotunda that included a laying of flowers and reading of just some of the more than 12,000 Hoosiers who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19. A new report from the group points out Indiana has the 13th highest per-capita death rate from the virus in the nation.

The report also highlights the many economic and social effects that many Hoosiers continue to struggle with one year after Indiana’s stay-home executive order was announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“When diseases and disasters strike, it’s the people who are already suffering who bear the biggest impact,” said Scott County Physician William Cooke. “But what we know is that when people live in isolation, that harms the human soul and does something destructive to who we are.”

The 25-page report cites a “Families USA” study that found 32% of COVID-19 deaths were associated with health insurance gaps among Hoosiers.

“Every single person deserves access to basic needs for health and safety,” Dr. Cooke said.

Indiana already ranked 36th in the nation in per-person income before the pandemic hit, according to the report. Indiana also ranked 46th in the nation in income growth over the last 20 years, it sates, and the last year has worsened income gaps and inequities among Hoosiers

“As white-collar employees worked from home, hourly workers in retail, service, industry and gig economy lost jobs or had to work in unsafe conditions,” the report states.

“We need legislation and legislators that respond to the needs on the ground of small businesses, the thousands who’ve lost their jobs, the moms that are juggling children at home and work,” said Hoosier Action Executive Director Kate Hess Pace.

The report also examines the pandemic’s toll on Hoosiers struggling with addiction and mental health issues. It points out a 79% increase in overdoses recored in emergency rooms, as well as a 63% increase in the use of naloxone, which is used to counteract the effects of an overdose.

Overdose Lifeline Founder Justin Phillips said it’s time for more state leaders to recognize substance use disorder as a disease of the brain and increase funding for treatment programs.

“Restore the division of mental health and addictions appropriations to fiscal 21 year levels,” Phillips said. “That can happen now.”