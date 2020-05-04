Greenwood Park Mall among shopping centers to reopen under COVID-19 safety guidelines

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Simon Property Group reopened five major shopping centers in different parts of Indiana on Monday.

Greenwood Park Mall, Hamilton Town Center, Indiana Premium Outlets, Tippecanoe Mall, and University Park Mall are back open for business under special guidelines to prevent a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Simon’s COVID-19 Exposure Control Policy includes the malls operating at 50% of normal capacity and reduced hours. The malls are now open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Shoppers at Greenwood Park Mall will notice several differences the next time they visit the mall. Those shoppers will encounter signs that direct one-way foot traffic in and out of only two entrances that are open to the public.

“We’ll have security posted at those entrances with masks, and hand sanitizing wipes,” said Simon Property Group spokesperson, Danielle Parker. “And we’ll be counting shoppers as they enter and exit the building.”

Mall employees are required to wear masks, but shoppers can decide whether they want to wear one. The masks and sanitizing wipes are available free of charge at each entrance.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and one-way arrows are posted throughout the mall, the kids’ play area is closed and half the sinks and stalls in restrooms are taped off.

“We’re going to have people stationed in that area, so it’s going to all be dependent on traffic flow,” Parker said. “And you’ll see people in that area constantly wiping things down.”

In the food court, floor markings are in place to help patrons maintain social distancing. Only half the number of dining tables are set up, and they are moved away from where people will stand in line for food.

Other parts of the health and safety plan include:

Enhanced sanitation and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the properties.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the properties.

Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said Monday that reopening the mall is a major stop toward restarting the city’s economy. However, Myers also mentioned feeling nervous about reopening the mall.

“I think they’ve done a very good job of putting a very well thought-out plan together, but still I’m a little apprehensive,” Myers said. “The numbers haven’t convinced me that we’re going that far down yet, but I do trust the Governor and I trust Doctor Box and what the state has looked into.”

Johnson County Health Director, Betsy Swearingen expressed similar confidence in the safety plan. She also expressed similar apprehension about reopening the mall.

“People are wanting to get out and about and there’s always a fear that we’ll see a spike in numbers,” Swearingen said. “You put your plan in place, you hope that everybody abides by the rules and the regulations that are set out, but there’s always those ones that won’t and I think that’s what we fear.”