Greenfield junior high student tests positive for coronavirus

GREENFIELD — School officials confirm that a student at Greenfield Central Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the student attended part of the first day of school Thursday.

After being made aware of the positive test, school officials say they enacted their “Positive COVID-19 Test Protocol,” which includes the following steps:

The student was immediately isolated in the identified area within the junior high clinic.

School personnel have collected the student’s schedule, including transportation and extra-curricular activities, to determine which students or staff would be considered a close contact. (As a reminder, the CDC defines a close contact as any person who is within 6’ of an infected person for more than 15 minutes regardless of the use of a cloth face covering.)

If you do not receive a phone call (at the phone number listed in PowerSchool) from the Hancock County Health Department or a Greenfield-Central Nurse this evening, your child was not identified as a close contact .

(at the phone number listed in PowerSchool) from the Hancock County Health Department or a Greenfield-Central Nurse this evening, . As noted in our reentry plan, all areas of all schools will be disinfected professionally each evening. Special attention will be given to areas and classrooms that the student occupied.

GCJHS says parent’s should now allow their kids to go to school if:

the student has had direct contact (less than 6 feet apart, for 15 minutes or greater, regardless of face covering) with a person who is positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days OR

the student has been directed by a healthcare professional or health department to be in quarantine or isolation OR

the student has any of the following symptoms: temperature greater than 99.5, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, repeated shaking with chills, new onset of loss of taste or smell, fatigue, runny nose or congestion, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea OR

the student has received COVID testing for any reason and you have not yet received the results of the test.

“We understand that this information will cause concern for some of you,” said Superintendent Dr. Harold E. Olin. “It was very evident today that nearly all of our families and students were prepared to properly follow the safety protocols we have established. We thank you for your continued cooperation with our request for daily self-screening. Adhering to these protocols is essential for maintaining a safe environment for all students and staff.”

The Superintendent went on to tell FOX59 that staff is “working hard in Greenfield-Central to control the variables we can control in our schools. Our job becomes exponentially more difficult when students come to school without meeting the expectations of the self screening tool we’ve asked families to complete each day. This is a bump in the road in our reentry process we were not counting on, but we have protocols in place for positive cases. We have initiated them.”