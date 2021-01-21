Governor, state officials hold weekly briefing on COVID-19 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials will again discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Indiana during their weekly coronavirus briefing.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver are among those expected to join the governor.

Holcomb typically holds his weekly briefing on Wednesdays. However, he decided to push this week’s news conference back to Thursday.

It’s scheduled for 2:30 p.m. We’ll stream it live on the website.

Thursday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health showed 3,733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, along with 64 additional deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 601,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 9,218 total deaths.

The state’s weekly COVID-19 transmission map showed 34 counties in red for high community spread, 57 in orange for moderate to high community spread and one in yellow for moderate community spread.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)