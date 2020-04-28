Gov. Holcomb to update Hoosiers on coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to deliver another COVID-19 update Tuesday.

He’ll be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box. The press conference will start at 2:30 p.m.

Yesterday, Gov. Holcomb announced a new website aimed at helping Hoosiers stay on top of their mental health and help those recovering from addiction.

Monday also marked Indiana’s largest one-day increase in positive cases. There was an outbreak at a meat packing plant in Cass County.

We are expecting updates this week on testing, contact tracing and tweaks to Indiana’s stay-at-home order, which is currently in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 1.

Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 650 new positive coronavirus cases and 57 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 16,588 and 901 respectively.

The new numbers show 87,181 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 19% positive.