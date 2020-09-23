Gov. Holcomb to provide updates on reopening plan, mask mandate during weekly COVID-19 briefing

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will give another update Wednesday on the state’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekly briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream of it here in this story.

The governor will be joined by State Heath Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, as well as Teresa Lubbers, Chair of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and Indiana’s Commissioner for Higher Education.

Today, we’ll learn the next steps for Indiana’s reopening. The governor placed Indiana in Stage 4.5 through Sept. 25. The statewide mask mandate also runs until then, so we expect to learn if that will be extended again.

Holcomb wouldn’t give a preview of his decision during last week’s briefing, but noted he liked the direction we were going.