Gov. Holcomb to provide update Thursday on coronavirus impact in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There are now 39 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana.

Today, the governor and state health officials are set to give an update on the number of confirmed cases and what is being done to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This time last week, Indiana only had 12 confirmed cases.

The newest cases this week span eight different counties. That includes Clark, Fayette, Jennings, Madison, Hamilton, Hendricks, Lake and Marion (2) Counties.

So far, there have been two deaths in the state—one patient in Marion County and one patient in Johnson County.

Officials say fewer than 200 Hoosiers have been tested.

The governor is set to make that announcement 1 p.m. We’ll be streaming his press conference right here on CBS4Indy.com.