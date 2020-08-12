Gov. Holcomb to provide update on Indiana’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide another update Wednesday as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream of it here in this story.

The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer for the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Dr. Daniel Rusyniak.

During last week’s update, Holcomb said the state’s moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and utility disconnects will be allowed to expire on Friday, Aug. 14.

A settlement facilitation program is being developed and specifics will come “in the next few weeks,” according to Holcomb’s general counsel Joseph Heerens.

Gov. Holcomb said last week Indiana is adding $15 million to the existing $25 million rental assistance program for a total of $40 million.

On Wednesday, Indiana reported 671 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 76,522 and 2,878 respectively.