Gov. Holcomb to provide coronavirus update as Indiana starts to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his first COVID-19 press conference Monday after releasing his plan to reopen the state in stages.

Gov. Holcomb announced his plan last Friday to reopen Indiana’s economy, and “Stage Two” started today for most of the state. That means retail shops can open at 50 percent capacity. It also means travel restrictions are lifted, and people can gather in groups of up to 25.

Today’s press conference is set for 2:30 p.m. Gov. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver.

While parts of the state have reopened, Marion County remains under a stay-at-home order through May 15.

Monday afternoon, ISDH reported 583 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 20,507 and 1,151 respectively. More than 113,000 people have been tested across the state.