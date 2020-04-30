Gov. Holcomb to give update on Indiana’s efforts in COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold another briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic on the heels of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett extending the stay-at-home order for Marion County through May 15.

Hogsett’s extension only applies to Marion County, and he noted Indianapolis faces some unique challenges other parts of the state might not experience. The statewide order from Gov. Holcomb is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, but we’re expecting to hear an update on that from him during tomorrow’s press conference.

This afternoon, Gov. Holcomb will be joined by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, State Health Commissioner Kristina Box and Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box outlined their plan to expand contact tracing.

Contact tracing is a method for monitoring people who tested positive for COVID-19 and learning who they may have come in contact with to track the spread and the potential for new cases. Box said the state’s contact tracing platform will be in place by May 11. About 500 people will work on contact tracing and be overseen by epidemiologists.

Holcomb believes Indiana will continue to see COVID-19 cases for months. The most important thing for the state is managing those cases and making sure they don’t overwhelm local hospitals. Box said that while the number of positive cases will go up, the state is expanding testing. She wants to see a decrease in the percentage of positive tests.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 43 new coronavirus deaths in the state, as well as 669 new positive cases. Those numbers bring the statewide totals to 1,007 and 17,835 respectively.