Gov. Holcomb to give update on coronavirus as majority of Hoosiers enter Stage 4 of state’s reopening plan

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 in the state.

Most of the state entered Stage 4 of the governor’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan today. Marion County won’t enter this stage until June 19, as the county has experienced higher case numbers due to a larger population.

Today’s briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne and Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacey. We’ll stream the event live in this story.

Stage 4 of the reopening plan means places like bars and entertainment venues can welcome customers back at 50% capacity; zoos, museums and other sites may open; movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at 50% capacity; restaurants can open to 75% capacity; and gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed as long as everyone stays six feet apart.

On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 452 new positive cases between May 15-June 11 and 16 new deaths between May 9-June 11, bringing the statewide totals to 39,146 and 2,214 respectively.