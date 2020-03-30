Gov. Holcomb to discuss state’s response to coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will speak to Hoosiers Monday to give an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

For the first time, Holcomb will give the address virtually. The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m.

One week ago today, Holcomb announced the order for Hoosiers to stay at home unless they are traveling for essential purposes.

Monday morning, new numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) showed a total of 1,786 cases in Indiana, with 35 deaths reported. More than 11,000 people have been tested statewide.

Marion County has the most cases in the state, with 804. COVID-19 has been detected in 79 of Indiana’s 92 counties.