Gov. Holcomb to discuss Indiana’s stay-at-home order during daily COVID-19 update

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to give Hoosiers an update Friday afternoon on the state’s stay-at-home order and the next steps toward opening the state’s economy back up.

The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. He’ll be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.

Holcomb hasn’t said what his plan is as of yet, but if he does choose to loosen restrictions for the state, Marion County will still remain under a stay-at-home order through May 15 as announced by Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday.

Hogsett pointed out the Circle City faces some unique challenges other parts of the state might not experience. Gov. Holcomb has said he supports Hogsett’s order, noting that local governments have the authority to impose tighter restrictions if they feel the need.

Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 815 new positive coronavirus cases and 55 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 18,630 and 1,062 respectively.