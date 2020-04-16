Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide update on state’s fight against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to provide another update Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, Holcomb will be joined by other state officials including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box and Secretary of State Connie Lawson. The briefing will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the state now has 477 total deaths from COVID-19. There are 9,542 positive cases statewide and more than 51,000 people have been tested.

On Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb said the Indiana economy would reopen gradually once officials are confident the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to wane.

Holcomb said his biggest concern was making sure employees were safe and had a high level of confidence in the workplace.

Earlier this week, Holcomb said he would be reviewing the state’s stay-at-home order and expects to provide an update on Friday. It’s currently in effect through April 20 at 11:59 p.m.