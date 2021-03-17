Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide update on Indiana coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS –– Governor Holcomb and state health officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, will give an update to Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

Last week, Indiana announced the opening of vaccine appointments statewide to educators and support staff.

The governor and state officials said the 40-49 age group will be next, and on Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health announced that Hoosiers age 45 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Dr. Box, getting a vaccine signals a return to the life we knew before COVID. She said a person is fully vaccinated two weeks after final dose, and fully vaccinated Hoosiers do not have to quarantine or be tested if they have been in contact and show no symptoms.

Vaccinated Hoosiers can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or having to socially distance, she added. At this time, we are not free to return to massive gatherings without wearing a mask in public.

She said we still don’t know how effective vaccines are against variants, stronger with some than others, and continued to encourage people to wear masks, wash hands, stay home if you’re sick and socially distance.