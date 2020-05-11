Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide another update Monday as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Commissioner Kristina Box.

On Monday, Indiana restaurants and personal service businesses were able to reopen, with restrictions, in many counties.

Restaurants can only open to 50 percent capacity, bar seating must remain closed, and personal service businesses will have to be appointment only. Employees at all these businesses will have to cover their faces, and work stations have to be far enough to meet social distancing guidelines. Customers are also asked to wear masks.

Marion, Monroe, Lake and Cass Counties are still under stay-at-home orders, so their businesses will not open today.

On Monday, ISDH reported 511 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 24,627 and 1,411 respectively.