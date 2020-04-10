Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will provide another update Friday at 2:30 p.m. on the state’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Friday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 55 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 300 deaths.

Officials say there are now 6,907 positive cases in the state and more than 35,000 have been tested statewide.

Thursday afternoon. Gov. Holcomb issued guidance for places of worship in an effort as we approach the Easter weekend.

“The purpose of this guidance is not to restrict religious liberty, but to save lives during these extraordinary times. I look forward to the day where we can once again worship side-by-side without the threat of spreading coronavirus,” he added.

