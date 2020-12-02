Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give weekly COVID-19 update

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Wednesday.

The virtual briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream in this story. Holcomb will be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, as well as Indiana National Guard Sgt. Maria Beltran and Carlee McCormic, RN, director of staff development, infection preventionist for Golden Living Centers in Newburgh.

Gov. Holcomb will be joining this week’s briefing in-person. Last week he joined by phone while in quarantine after members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19. The governor and first lady tested negative. His quarantine period is now over.

During last week’s address, Holcomb and Box gave some reflections on the Thanksgiving holiday before reminding Hoosiers to continue to wash hands, social distance and wear masks as we continue to see rising hospitalization rates.

They urged Hoosiers to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings.

Dr. Box said that until a large portion of Indiana is vaccinated, which will take many months after distribution starts, Hoosiers need to stay the course — mask up, stay socially distanced, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.