Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give update on latest efforts in COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to provide another update Wednesday as the state continues to stem the spread of COVID-19 and prepare to gradually reopen the economy.

Gov. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

The governor is working on a plan to safely reopen parts of the state economy and asked Indiana’s private sector to submit input by today.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Holcomb addressed concerns that people in other states would flood the state if we opened while their states still had business closed. Holcomb said that is why they are working with governors and mayors in the region to come up with a plan.

Governor Holcomb said loosening of restrictions could come statewide or be regionally focused. He encouraged businesses to use this time to prepare for when the state reopens, making proactive changes so when the day comes, there are fewer complaints and the businesses is operating safely.

Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced 394 new positive COVD-19 cases in the state, and 31 additional deaths. Those numbers bring the statewide totals to 12,438 and 661 respectively.