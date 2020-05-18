Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give update on COVID-19 efforts

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide another update Monday as the state continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, Department of Child Services Director Terry Stigdon and Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacy.

During Friday’s briefing, officials discussed the upcoming Election Day. Secretary of State Connie Lawson said she recommends voting by mail and the deadline to request a mail ballot is May 21.

She said starting May 26, you can start voting in person early and Hoosiers should check with your voting location for more information. Lawson added that being paid as a poll worker will not prevent you from getting unemployment benefits thanks to an executive order signed by Gov. Holcomb.

Election offices will be supplied with PPE and the Indiana National Guard will handle distribution. She also reported that some PPE election supplies are being held back in the event that a recount is ordered.

Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 492 new cases between May 6-17 and 14 new deaths between May 15-17, bringing the statewide totals to 28,255 and 1,621 respectively.