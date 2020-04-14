Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give update on coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will give an update Tuesday on the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The daily 2:30 p.m. briefing comes as the Indiana State Department of Health announced 37 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday morning. Indiana now has 387 deaths and more than 8,500 total positive cases. More than 46,000 people have been tested.

During Monday’s update, the governor said he would look at tweaking the stay-at-home order Friday and urged people to continue following the social distancing guidelines.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reiterated that point, saying social distancing is “still crucial.”

The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday launched a new dashboard to track the virus, which includes more data like ICU bed and ventilator capacity. New results are now posted at noon instead of 10 a.m.