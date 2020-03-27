Gov. Holcomb, state officials provide update on Indiana’s response to coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As Indiana continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will hold another briefing.

The governor has spoken to Hoosiers each day this week to give an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is also expected to address the media.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths from the coronavirus in its Friday update.