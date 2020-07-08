Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to provide weekly coronavirus update

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana Wednesday.

The weekly briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll livestream the event here. The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box and Indiana Economic Development Corporation Chief of Staff Luke Bosso.

Last week, Holcomb announced Indiana was not moving forward with Stage 5 of his reopening plan, instead opting for a more cautious Stage 4.5, which will remain in effect until at least next week.

“A date doesn’t drive us, but the data does,” Holcomb said. “This virus is on the prowl. That spread is not slowing down. Even states that have reopened recently, they are going back.”

A mandate for wearing masks goes into effect tomorrow for Marion County, but at this time is not a requirement statewide.

The governor has extended the prohibition on evictions, foreclosures and the disconnection of utility services through July 31.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 455 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 49,063 and 2,539 respectively.