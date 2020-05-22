Gov. Holcomb, state leaders provide update on COVID-19 as most of state enters new stage of reopening

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide another update Friday on how the state is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, Executive Director Indiana Department of Homeland Security Stephen Cox, Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne and Indiana Economic Development Corporation Chief of Staff Luke Bosso.

Today, most of the state entered Stage 3 of Holcomb’s reopening plan, allowing gyms, campgrounds, pools and some other services to reopen. You can read more on that here.

Some of the state’s hardest-hit counties—Marion, Lake and Cass—won’t enter Stage 3 until June 1, according to the executive order.

On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 493 new COVID-19 cases between May 4-21 and 27 new deaths between May 6-21, bringing the statewide totals to 30,409 and 1,791 respectively.