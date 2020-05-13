Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to provide update on coronavirus pandemic response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide an update Wednesday on the ongoing efforts the state is taking to battle the COVID-19 epidemic.

Gov. Holcomb’s briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. They are now being held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays instead of each week day.

Today, the governor will be joined by State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, as well as Paul Halverson and Nir Menachemi of the Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Contact tracing has been expanded across the state, and Hoosiers can get tested for COVID-19 at various locations which can be found on the state’s website.

Wednesday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett provided details on how the city starts to plan reopening.

The Indiana State Health Department (ISDH) reported 409 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 38 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 25,473 and 1,482 respectively.