Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on impact of coronavirus in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will give their weekly update on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m., and we’ll provide a livestream in this story.

The update comes after Gov. Holcomb won reelection Tuesday night, fending off challengers who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

During last week’s update, Holcomb said members of the National Guard were ready to go in and help at long-term care facilities across the state. He said more than half of the state’s coronavirus deaths have been attributed to long-term care facilities.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the state is expecting a limited supply of Pfizer’s vaccine in late November which will be first distributed to the most vulnerable populations and healthcare workers.