Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide an update Wednesday on the impact of the coronavirus epidemic in the state.

The briefing will begin at 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other state officials, including Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Jennifer Sullivan, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Lindsay Weaver and Chief Medical Officer for FSSA Daniel Rusyniak.

We’ll provide a livestream of the press conference in this story.

Last week, Holcomb announced that Indiana would remain in Stage 4.5 of its Back On Track reopening plan through at least July 29.

Officials noted last week that Indiana’s rate of positive cases was increasing, as well as cases among young Hoosiers.

On Wednesday, ISDH reported 763 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 58,673 and 2,666 respectively.