Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on COVID-19 efforts in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide an update Friday on the state’s response to COVID-19 and progression on reopening the state.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, Office of Management and Budget Director Cris Johnston, Chair of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and Indiana’s Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers and Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne.

Indiana remains in Stage 3 of Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana Plan.” Stage 4 isn’t expected to start until June 14.

On Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb signed Executive Order 20-30 Wednesday to extend the public health emergency for an additional 30 days to July 4. The Governor also signed Executive Order 20-31 which allows older youth to remain in foster care beyond the age of 18 for the duration of the public health emergency. This will allow them to continue to receive education, workforce training and health benefits.

This order also extends the time period to renew professional licenses, certificates or permits to June 30.

On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 533 new positive coronavirus cases between April 9 and June 4, as well as 27 additional deaths between May 11 and June 4. Those numbers bring the statewide totals to 36,578 and 2,078 respectively.

Across the state, 291,638 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 12.5% positive.