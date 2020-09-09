Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide his weekly update on COVID-19 Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

We’ll provide a livestream of the event here. The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Since last week’s update, the state launched a new color-coded map of counties so schools can get the information they need to make decisions on how to hold classes safely.

Each color comes with a set of recommendations. The state will not mandate any school to halt in-person instruction based on any of these levels.

Also since the last briefing, the Indianapolis Colts announced they would allow up to 2,500 people inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the first game of the season. Here’s a look at their safety plan.

Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 of Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan through Sept. 25. The mask mandate will also continue through the same date.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 720 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 17 new deaths, raising the totals to 101,485 and 3,173 respectively.