Gov. Holcomb, state health commissioner give briefing on coronavirus pandemic in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb will again address the media about the coronavirus pandemic during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will join him at the Indiana Statehouse at 2:30 p.m.

The governor’s “stay-at-home” order is now in effect across the state, meaning only essential work and travel are allowed.

During its morning update, the Indiana State Health Department said there were 112 new reported cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 477.

Fourteen people have died from COVID-19. Hancock and Howard counties both reported their first deaths during the pandemic.