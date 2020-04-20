Gov. Holcomb, officials to give update on Indiana’s response to coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will give his daily update on the state’s battle against coronavirus at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

He’ll be joined by other state officials, including Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.

On Friday, Holcomb announced he would extend the state’s stay-at-home order until May 1. He said Indiana will continue to work in two-week increments and is making progress because of the current containment policies.

“I know it makes all of us anxious and stir crazy at times and get cabin fever, it’s very understandable,” Holcomb said. “But we’re making progress because of it and we don’t want to prematurely change what we’re doing just to hope for a different result. It is working.”

Holcomb said the state is planning on a safe reopen of different sectors of our economy, and has been asking Indiana’s private sector to submit input by Wednesday, April 22.

The reopening is expected to be a gradual process and won’t start until officials are confident the pandemic is starting to wane. Officials said their main concern is ensuring employees are safe.

Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 505 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 11,686 cases. Indiana now has 569 deaths attributable to COVID-19, and more than 64,000 tests have been conducted.