Gov. Holcomb, officials give update on state’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS––Governor Holcomb and state health officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will give an update to Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

Last week, Indiana announced the opening of vaccination eligibility to persons ages 50 and over, and launched mass vaccination sites including at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where Governor Holcomb took his shot.

More than 16,000 Hoosiers received their COVID-19 shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during a four-day vaccination blitz.

The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) directed Hoosier educators to get their COVID-19 vaccine through the federal partners at Walmart, Kroger and Meijer.

President Biden is expected to announce Wednesday afternoon, that the United States has secured up to 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Last week, the president announced the U.S. is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May.

One year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Indiana, Dr. Box said positivity rates and hospitalizations decline, which are positive trends to celebrate.

Dr. Box said testing sites will remain open, though some have reduced hours. There has been a lull in testing, but access in communities is important and we will be ready in the face of variants or other spike concerns.

ISDH has also opened appointments to those with active dialysis patients, sickle cell disease patients, down syndrome, post-solid organ transplant, people who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma).