Gov. Holcomb, Indiana officials to provide update on coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The governor will be joined by other state officials, including Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Indiana State Health (ISDH) Commissioner Kristina Box, Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne and Indiana Economic Development Corporation Chief of Staff Luke Bosso.

Marion County has started to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions as the stay-at-home order expires today. It will enter a limited “Phase 2” of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan.

Places like malls and other stores can open their doors to customers at 50 percent capacity. People can also hold public gatherings with 25 or less people. That include places of worship.

The majority of the rest of the state has already entered “Phase 2,” but Marion County was delayed due to unique population-related challenges it faces.

Friday afternoon, ISDH announced 614 new positive coronavirus cases and 42 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 26,655 and 1,550 respectively.