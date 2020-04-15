Gov. Holcomb, Indiana officials to provide update on coronavirus efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to provide Hoosiers with another update regarding Indiana’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The daily briefing will begin at 2:30 p.m. He’ll be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy will also be participating today.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday Indiana now has 436 deaths from the coronavirus and a total of 8,955 confirmed cases. More than 48,000 people have been tested statewide. The state has not provided information on how many Hoosiers have recovered after testing positive.

On Tuesday, Dr. Box announced the state is opening up testing to household members of healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.

The ISDH also announced that it is authorizing long-term care facilities to transfer, discharge, transport or relocate residents in order to reduce the risks of COVID-19 to this vulnerable population.

Earlier this week, Gov. Holcomb said he would be reviewing the state’s stay-at-home order and expects to provide an update on Friday. It’s currently in effect through April 20 at 11:59 p.m.