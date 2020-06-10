Gov. Holcomb, Indiana officials to provide COVID-19 update

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to provide an update today on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana.
The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other health officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.
Indiana is currently in Stage 3 of the governor’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan. We’re expecting to learn more this week about whether we’re ready to enter Stage 4 by June 14.
If he decides to go forward with Stage 4, here’s what that means:
- Social gatherings can go up to 250 people as long as people stay six feet apart.
- Retail stores and malls can open at full capacity following social distancing guidelines.
- Restaurants can open at 75% capacity.
- Bar seating in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can open at half-capacity.
- Zoos, museums and other sites may open, but a capacity limit isn’t specified yet.
- Movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at half-capacity.
The state’s public health emergency order runs through July 4.
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 339 new positive cases between May 3 – June 9 and 15 new deaths between May 24 – June 9, bringing the statewide totals to 38,337 and 2,173 respectively.